Are You Drinking Your Coffee All Wrong?

The short answer to this question is yes, you are probably drinking your coffee wrong. And we aren’t talking about drip versus pour-over, how much milk and sugar you ought to add or which shape looks coolest on top of your latte. While those are worthy debates, what we’re talking about here is more primal: Are you maximizing the jolt from coffee’s caffeine?

The people from ASAPScience dug into the research and found that if you drink a cup before you head out the door to work between 8 and 9 in the morning, you are almost undercutting the effect of the caffeine. The best times to drink coffee? Between 9 and noon and then again between 1 and 5:30.

So thank you, science, for providing an excellent excuse for my mid-afternoon coffee break.

Related: How to Make a Really Good Cup of Drip Coffee

Extraction: The Secret to Making Mind-Blowing Coffee

Learn to Sniff Your Coffee Like a Pro