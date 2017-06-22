Are Mini Cocktails The Next Big Thing?

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.

Remember the huge cocktail of yore?

Back in the 90s, Martini glasses—filled with artificially-flavored, hangover-promising alcoholic concoctions—required two hands to hold. But we’ve come to realize that bigger is not always better.

These days, there are lot of bartenders around the country who are thinking small. Small cocktails, that is.

I had my first taste of the mini cocktail trend at SRO, a tiny bespoke cocktail bar in San Francisco hidden within another bar, Oddjob. Settled in the one of the eight stools there, I ordered a few of the bartender’s custom pint-size demi-cocktails. Even though I didn’t have twice the booze, I did have twice the fun, and was able to taste a few different drinks in one sitting.

Whether it’s for the indecisive drinker, the designated driver, the person who just wants to try everything without breaking the bank or the nearly-teetotaling patron who is fine with one drink (or less), a diminutive two-ounce cocktail is the perfect solution.

Bartenders have tapped into this trend all over the country. Mourad, in San Francisco, serves a trio of 2.5 ounce cocktails with ingredients like mezcal, pears, coconut and salted pistachio syrup. On the East Coast, New York’s The Up & Up has a small section of their menu dedicated to half-sized cocktails for $8 each.

Ready to get your (tiny) drink on? This three-piece floral flight (or a “bouquet of cocktails” as she puts it) by Blackbird’s Crystal Chasse is a great way to try the tiny trend in your own home.

MARY, QUEEN OF SCOTS

Contributed by Crystal Chasse

.75 oz Hendrick’s gin

.5 oz Cocchi Americano

.5 oz Grapefruit rosemary honey cordial*

.25 oz Lemon juice

.25 oz egg white (optional)

Garnish: Rosemary sprig

Glass: Nic & Nora

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with and shake. Double strain into a Nic & Nora glass. Garnish with a rosemary sprig.

*Grapefruit Rosemary Honey Cordial

15 oz Fresh grapefruit juice

2 sprigs Rosemary

6 oz Honey

Bring 15 oz of fresh grapefruit juice to a simmer. Add 2 sticks of rosemary. Let simmer for 20 minutes. Take off heat and strain out rosemary. Add 6 oz of honey to the grapefruit and mix well.

FALLING FOR EU

Contributed by Crystal Chasse

.5 oz Partida Blanco

.25 oz Clear Creek Pear Brandy

.25 oz Lemon juice

.25 oz Simple syrup

2 dashes Bitter Queens Eucalyptus bitters

Garnish: Dehydrated pear slice

Glass: Nic & Nora

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Shake and double strain into a Nic & Nora glass. Garnish with a dehydrated pear slice.

SUGARPLUM FAIRY

Contributed by Crystal Chasse

.75 oz Spring 44 Gin

.5 oz Unicum Plum Liqueur

.25 oz Luxardo Maraschino

2 dashes Scrappy’s Lavender Bitters

Garnish: Flamed orange peel

Glass: Nic & Nora

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a Nic & Nora glass. Garnish with a flamed orange peel.

