This Anti-Trump Beer Could Make America Great Again

If the direction of this presidential election has you drinking more than normal, there’s a brewery with just the beer you need.

Chicago’s 5 Rabbit Cervecería brewed up a limited-edition "Chinga tu Pelo," which translates to "f*ck your hair." A clear tribute to a certain awkwardly quaffed presidential candidate.

Even more fun, the beer was originally known as Trump Golden Ale and was sold at the restaurant in Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower but Andres Araya, the founder of the brewery, didn’t want to support The Donald after his famous anti-Mexican remarks.

“We will be bottling a very limited number of Chinga tu Pelo 12oz bottles this week, and they will be available Saturday only at the brewery. We will also (finally) have copies of our "Bullies aren't Leaders" poster. Don't forget to ask for your Chinga tu Pelo sticker, while supplies last. Stand with us against bullies who promote hate and fear,” the brand shared in an Instagram post.

We can’t wait for the next batch.

