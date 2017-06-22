Anheuser-Busch Puts a Hold on Beer to Can Water for Storm Victims

Anheuser-Busch cans a lot of beer. Less well-known, however, is that throughout the years, the brewery canned a lot of water as well—around 73 million cans since 1988, according to the company. You can’t buy A-B-branded water in stores, though; it’s only available during times of emergency.

The storms that just blew through Texas and Oklahoma qualify as such an emergency, and the beer giant briefly shut down its brew production to can about 50,000 cans of water at their Cartersville, Georgia, brewery. According to NBC News, this specific facility cans emergency relief water a few times a year as part of a partnership with the Red Cross.

The Cartersville location handles all of Anheuser-Busch’s water canning efforts. In the past, they’ve canned and shipped water to major disaster recovery efforts like the one following Hurricane Sandy. A spokesman for the Red Cross called the most recent shipments to flood-stricken areas critical to relief efforts.

When it comes to non-alcoholic beverages, these cans are almost certainly the best Anheuser-Busch has ever made. Apologies to O’Doul’s.

