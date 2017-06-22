Amazon Adds 1-Hour Booze Delivery in Manhattan for Prime Members

Amazon announced that, as of today, members of their subscription Prime service can order beer, wine and liquor to be delivered anywhere in Manhattan in under an hour. Despite Prime coming with its own $99/year price tag, users still have to pay an additional $7.99 for the quick delivery service. However, customers willing to wait two-hours for delivery (ridiculous!) can get their alcohol sent free of charge. It sounds like a great way to find out how patient you really are.

As the site Re/code points out, quick booze delivery isn’t necessarily anything new in NYC. Sites and apps like Delivery.com, Minibar and Thirstie already have the area covered. And according to the New York Post, Amazon kind of stumbled out of the gates: A reviewer testing out retail giant’s new service failed in an attempt to score beer at 6am this morning. (Though if you’re ordering alcohol at 6am, you got bigger problems on your hands.)

Still, Amazon is a big company with plenty of devoted members, so even though they’re pushing themselves into a crowded market, the brand’s presence could have a big impact. Plus you already use Amazon for everything else in your life: Why not your drinking problem too?

