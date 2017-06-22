Alabama Brewery to Release Beer Mocking Governor Bentley’s Sex Scandal

Back in March, Alabama Governor Robert Bentley signed a law allowing breweries in his state to sell beer to-go. It’s a move he might regret when he finds out that one of the first brews to take advantage of the new regulations was brewed as an ode to his headline-grabbing sex scandal.

Next month, Huntsville’s Salty Nut Brewery will be releasing their Unimpeachable Pale Ale – a liquid tribute to the “unimpeachable leadership” shown by their defiant governor who has refused to step down despite copping to making inappropriate sexual comments to former political advisor Rebekah Caldwell Mason. Some lawmakers in the state have continued to push for the Bentley’s impeachment over the incident.

Beyond the politically-inspired name, the beer – which is fitting made with peaches – also features extremely suggestive artwork of the governor fondling a large peach that resembles a woman’s figure as much as it does any fruit. It’s meant as a direct reference to a leaked recording where Bentley talked about grabbing Mason’s breasts from behind. “When naming and branding a beer, we try to come up with names and imagery that are memorable and descriptive of the beer, and feel that Unimpeachable Pale Ale is both,” Salty Nut co-owner Jay Kissell told AL.com in a bit of a coy understatement.

Unimpeachable Pale Ale will be sold at the Salty Nut Brewery starting in mid-May before becoming available for to-go purchase on June 1 when, ironically, the law Bentley signed goes into effect. Hopefully if the governor swings by, his first 32-ounce to-go can is on the house.