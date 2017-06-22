9 Sangrias to Drink Instead of Running with the Bulls

Partiers, thrill-seekers and those who just generally make questionable life decisions are flocking to Pamplona, Spain, right now to be part of the annual festival of San Fermín. During San Fermín, Pamplona plays host to the running of the bulls for more than a week. Thousands of red-scarfed revelers tear down the half-mile course trying to avoid horns and other angry bull parts in a giant rush of adrenaline that ends with a rocket shooting off from the bull ring. (At least four people are already injured from the first event.)

But in addition to days of possible gorings, tourists and locals alike will soak each other in sangria and cheap wine sprayed from squirt guns or dumped from plastic bottles. If you aren’t able to participate in the festivities in Spain this year you can at least take in a little bit of the feeling with some sangria of your own. Feel free to pour it into your mouth or on your head.

The classic we all know and love. Just the right color to stain your clothes forever.

Charred grapes, lemons and oranges soak in a sangria you can drink down as you thumb through that old copy of The Sun Also Rises.

Red wine, white wine, rum, gin, orange juice—this sangria makes use of everything you have in the liquor cabinet. Best to avoid bulls after drinking.

If it was possible to make sangria more summery, Andrew Zimmern did it with watermelon.

St-Germain and Sauvignon Blanc come together for a more delicate sangria.

An Asian-style sangria that gets its distinct flavor from green tea–infused vodka.

For anyone who dismisses sangria as always too fruity, anise, cinnamon, ginger and cloves will fix that.

John Besh serves this lighter-hued drink made with Viognier. A bit safer for fighting with than the red stuff.

You probably won’t find this combination of rosé, Maraschino and guava juice in Pamplona, but don’t let that stop you from imagining yourself leaping over a fence to the safety of a sidewalk café as you sip it.

