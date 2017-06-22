9 Excellent Beers and Candy Pairings for Halloween

One thing we’re missing in our residential Brooklyn neighborhood this time of year is trick-or-treaters. Apparently pushing apartment buzzers and standing in apartment building foyers with sagging floors is not approved by local parents. The lack of costumed children knocking on our doors is good and bad. We do feel like we’re being cheated out of a Halloween tradition, but on the other hand, we get to eat all the candy we bought. And what goes best with a bowl full of tiny, sugary treats? That’s right, adult beverages. We talked to Crimson Krier-Glading of the excellent Brooklyn beer bar Mission Dolores for ideal brew/candy pairings. Perfect for Halloween night or whenever you get around to eating leftover chocolate.

Whoppers + Firestone Walker Wookey Jack

“Bitter hops, spicy rye malt and full mouthfeel are perfect for malt balls. It gives a malted beer-shake effect.”

Snickers Bar + Parallel 49 Salty Scot

“It is like drinking a salted caramel. And salt is perhaps the only thing missing from a Snickers.”

Smarties + Anderson Valley The Kimmie, The Yink and the Holy Gose

“This light and bracingly sour beer is complemented by the soft, sugary tartness of the candy.”

Mounds or Almond Joy + Ballast Point Indra Kunindra

“One of the weirdest beers we have had—Foreign Stout brewed with madras curry, cumin, cayenne, coconut, and kaffir lime leaf. Double up on the coconut and hang on!”

Hersheys Bar + Del Ducato My Blueberry Nightmare

“One of our favorite pairings of the year. Together they are the blueberry version of a chocolate cherry cordial.”

Butterfinger + Smuttynose Scotch Ale

“When combined, you have notes of tobacco, heather, burnt sugar, molasses and shoe leather, cacao nibs and alcohol. It’s the grown-up way to eat Butterfingers.”

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup + DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus

"This Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter tastes just like a Reese’s, but the body is light enough to not overpower the candy.”

Candy Corn + Southern Tier Pumking

“The king of pumpkin beers is excellent with the saccharine sweetness of candy corn. Go all in!”

Skittles + Allagash Saison

“The soft, floral and fruity character of this saison is a nice complement to the pure sugary delight of skittles.”

Related: 7 Wines to Pair with Your Favorite Halloween Candy

5 Things You Didn't Know About Pumpkin Beer

9 Haunting Beers to Drink this Halloween