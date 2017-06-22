8 of the Best Drinking Shirts You Need to Own

© Zazzle.com
Good news, the art of the pun is alive and well. There are certainly plenty of punny food shirts for your closet, but every good food pun needs a boozy counterpart. These are some of our favorites.
1. I'm Old Fashioned, $18.99
2. Pigot Noir, $20.95
3. Drink Wisconsinbly, $15
4. Manhattan Project, $21.99
5. Save the Ales, $16.99
6. Beer?, $32.45
7. The Three Muskebeers, $36.45
8. Waiting for Bordeaux, $17.95
