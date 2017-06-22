8 of the Best Drinking Shirts You Need to Own

Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

Good news, the art of the pun is alive and well. There are certainly plenty of punny food shirts for your closet, but every good food pun needs a boozy counterpart. These are some of our favorites.  

1. I'm Old Fashioned, $18.99
2. Pigot Noir, $20.95
3. Drink Wisconsinbly, $15
4. Manhattan Project, $21.99
5. Save the Ales, $16.99
6. Beer?, $32.45
7. The Three Muskebeers, $36.45
8. Waiting for Bordeaux, $17.95

