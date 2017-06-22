7 Inspired Cocktails That Will Go Perfectly With Your Movie Night

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.

It’s some random night of the week. You’re getting texts asking asking if you are going out to the bar. Or the show. Or the opening. And so on. No, you are not. You are smarter than that.

You have ordered a pizza and scoured the streaming movie selection and have a date with the couch.

Whether you are watching a romantic comedy with your cat or a Schwarzenegger shoot-’em-up with your buddies, pair your flick with these easy-to-make drinks.

1. The Rom Com & the Champagne Cocktail

Champagne perfectly captures the feeling of new love. It is bright, bubbly and must be enjoyed quickly.

From Harold & Maude to 10 Things I Hate About You, the best romantic comedies understand how to capture that “Champagne essence” of love, but also how to play around with the formula. And this is exactly what the Champagne Cocktail does.

With the simple addition of bitters and sugar, Champagne becomes something more. After all, it is drunk by characters in two of the most famously romantic movies of all time, Casablanca and An Affair to Remember.

Get the recipe for the Champagne Cocktail.

2. The Heist Movie & the 50/50 Martini

A good heist movie relies on planning, figuring out all the angles, and ideally, a montage scene assembling a crack team of experts with incredibly specific skill sets.

Like the best heist films, the 50/50 is a drink aware of the devil in the details. A standard Martini is obviously elegant and, when made right, a beautiful thing. But it’s also strong.

The 50/50 variation (an even split of dry vermouth and gin) will keep you sharp through the twists and turns and inevitable double crossings.

Get the recipe for the 50/50 Martini.

3. The Screwball Comedy & the Wallbanger

The Wallbanger is a great, easy drink for enjoying fun, easy flicks. It’s even great for a range of comedy, from the slapstick to spoof and everything in between.

Another plus: If you do happen to laugh it up your nose, it’s so simple to make you’ll have another in front of you before the next punchline. Oh, and if you’re really feeling lazy, go ahead and just make a Screwdriver.

Get the recipe for the Harvey Wallbanger.

4. The Adventure Movie & the Mai Tai

Running across rickety wooden bridges over alligator-infested rapids? Trying to build a fire from debris around your plane crash? Being chased through a Moroccan bazaar in a case of mistaken identity? Sounds like you could use a drink.

The Mai Tai, a Tiki classic, was born out of a desire to experience the exotic and adventurous from the safety and comfort of your local bar. What better pairing than an adventure movie?

Get the recipe for the Mai Tai.

5. The 80s Action Flick & the Michelada

Even if you already know all the words to Predator, RoboCop and Die Hard, be honest with yourself: You could probably watch each another 50 times.

The glorious hyperviolence, overflowing id and perfect one-liners make these movies eminently (re)watchable. You don’t watch them to understand something essential about mankind—they are entertainment pure and simple, and should be paired with something effortless to make and drink. The Michelada (essentially a Bloody Mary with beer) is a perfect no-frills companion to an extra-large pizza and Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome.

Get the recipe for the Michelada.

6. The Horror Film & The Boulevardier

Yes, the obvious choice for a scary movie is the Bloody Mary. Or the Zombie. Or the Corpse Reviver #2.

Those are all fine options, but the Boulevardier wins for two reasons. First: The sweet vermouth, Campari and whiskey cousin of the Negroni just look so damn bloody.

Second: The Campari introduces enough bitterness to keep your taste buds on their toes. Put on something spooky and sip one. You won’t regret it.

Get the recipe for the Boulevardier.

7. The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie & the Green Beast

Sci-Fi is best enjoyed as a group, and groups are best enjoyed with punch. Mix up the otherworldly, absinthe-based Green Beast and settle in for a trip to another world.

Get the recipe for the Green Beast.

