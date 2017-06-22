7 Classic Cocktails Deconstructed

As you know, we here at FWx love to reimagine cocktails and experiment with ingredients. But classic cocktails got that moniker for a reason and deserve some appreciation too. UK company Staysure deconstructed 7 of the best known drinks all over the world so you’ll know how to make them and a bit about their history (did you know that the Dude’s White Russian can probably be traced back to Belgian roots?). At the very least you can grab the pictures and get some good art to keep around your bar at home.

Check out the cocktails in all their deconstructed glory below.

