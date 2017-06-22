7 Classic Cocktails Deconstructed

© Staysure
FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

As you know, we here at FWx love to reimagine cocktails and experiment with ingredients. But classic cocktails got that moniker for a reason and deserve some appreciation too. UK company Staysure deconstructed 7 of the best known drinks all over the world so you’ll know how to make them and a bit about their history (did you know that the Dude’s White Russian can probably be traced back to Belgian roots?). At the very least you can grab the pictures and get some good art to keep around your bar at home.

Check out the cocktails in all their deconstructed glory below.

[h/t Staysure]

Related: A Crash Course in Tiki History 
Morning Cocktail Class: How to Make an Old Fashioned 
Will It Burger? 3 Gorgeous, Avant-Garde Takes on the Classic

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up