7 Best Yappy Hours, a.k.a. Happy Hours for Dogs

There's nothing better than having a bargain drink and mingling with friends at happy hour, especially when some of those friends have four legs. Here, seven dog-friendly spots across the nation that are transforming the traditional happy hour.

1. Mutt's Cantina, Dallas

This spot caters to lovers of animals and boozing. Dogs can lounge around the outdoor beer garden while their BFF drinks $3 margaritas. The dog-themed menu features bacon burgers and "rare breed hot dogs" (made with artisanal sausage) for humans, as well as doggie dogs (a bite-size, 100-percent beef frank) and doggie dessert (vanilla custard with peanut butter).

2. Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, California

The Laguna Ritz holds a chichi Yappy Hour monthly. Pets receive complimentary homemade biscuits and water flavored with options like bacon, chicken, cheese and liver. The event supports the Wounded Veterans Initiative of Canine Companions for Independence. And if you can't make it to Yappy Hour, there's always Yappy Howl-O-Ween (where prizes are awarded for the best canine costume) and Yappy Howl-iday (Fido can be photographed with Santa) to look forward to.

3. Kelvin, Downtown San Diego

Every Wednesday, Kelvin Restaurant at W Hotel San Diego hosts Paws on the Patio. Humans crush peach habanero wings and beef sliders while their better halves wrestle over homemade doggie biscuits, doggie ice cream or raw carrot sticks.

4. Sniff Cafe, Portland, Oregon

Located in the pet-friendly Sniff Dog Hotel, this café's motto is simple: "We've combined the two greatest things. Dogs and Beer." Happy Hour during the week lets pooches mingle for free in an indoor dog park and Thursdays are for small dogs only.

5. Union Pub, Washington, DC

At Capitol Hill's Union Pub, dogs are allowed on the patio (the largest in Capitol Hill) and given plenty of treats and water bowls, while humans can pop mini-corn dogs by the bucket and drink Dog Tail Wines and Flying Dog Tire Bite Golden Ale ($5 each).

6. Lucia's, Minneapolis

This Minneapolis wine bar hosts both an afternoon and late-night happy hour, where people can snack on $6 croque-madame sandwiches, wine for $5, and tap pints for $3. Canine companions have their own dog bar (nonalcoholic, of course).

7. Joe's Bar, Chicago

Located near Lincoln Park, this enormous warehouse-style venue is known for hosting concerts and projecting every sports game imaginable. But Wednesday nights there's a different scene on the outdoor rooftop. From now until Sept. 17, a dogs-welcome happy hour features half-priced appetizers.

Related: Cat Cafes? Try Owl Cafes Where You Can Live Out Your Harry Potter Fantasies

Turn Toast Into A Panda With This Very Necessary Kitchen Appliance

Tree-Hugging Koalas Uncover The Secret To Staying Cool