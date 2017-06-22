7-11's Free Slurpee Day Becomes Free Snack Week

July 11 is known for many things: It’s the day Aaron Burr shot Alexander Hamilton, the day Babe Ruth played his first baseball game, and it is the day that Mike Tyson hired Donald Trump as a financial adviser (how the universe didn’t implode on itself for that one, we don’t know). But it is also free Slurpee day all over the country. Customers can go into 7-Elevens between now and 7 p.m. tonight and get sugary brain freezes without a coupon or irritating additional purchases. Free small Slurpees are the first of a weeklong list of giveaways that includes cookies, Twinkies and all sorts of other things that you can only have on your cheat day. If you happen to miss your free Slurpee today, don’t worry. The freebies finale next Saturday will also include the frozen treats.

