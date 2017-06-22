6 Holiday Cocktails That Are Almost Better Than Christmas

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

When I was young, I anticipated Christmas by imagining Santa on his sleigh and reindeers dashing through the snow. Now I get in the spirit by planning menus and inventing new seasonal cocktails to make my family—what could be more fun? This year, I have too many options to choose from, which is never a bad thing. From a Champagne clinker with herbal notes to a bourbon cocktail made with jam, this list has something to suit all tastes. And better yet, they can all be modified to make mocktails, allowing the kids' table to join in on the fun. Read on and tell us which one appetizes you most!

PHOTO: Verses From My Kitchen

Made with dark rum, lemon juice, thyme simple syrup, water, club soda, and Angostura bitters, this yummy punch tastes like the last day of fall. Crisp and chilly.

PHOTO: Flourishing Foodie

This traditional Scandinavian drink features mulled wine (red wine brightened with seasonal spices) spiked with brandy. Warm and cozy, it smells like Christmas.

PHOTO: PUNCH

In this ultimate winter cocktail, bourbon or rye is sweetened with honey or maple syrup and warmed with hot water. Modify by adding tea, lemon juice, and spices.

PHOTO: A House in the Hills

A Champagne cocktail always feels festive, but this one gets a holiday update with the addition of pomegranate and rosemary.

PHOTO: Katie at the Kitchen Door

Flavored with amaro, a dark, semi-sweet Italian liqueur, this drink is sweetened with honey-lemon-rosemary syrup (what a combo!) and topped off with a splash of cold Prosecco. Dark, bubbly, and not too sweet, it has all the best attributes.

PHOTO: Minimalist Baker

Jam makes a marvelous sweetener, and gives you room to play with whatever you have on hand. Add bourbon, triple sec, orange juice, orange segments, and club soda, and you have yourself one bright and merry beverage.

Related: 19 Reasons Why You Need a Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree

How to Make French Aioli

Get Inspired by This Black and White Home With Style