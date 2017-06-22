6 Expert Ways to Use Jägermeister

Few cocktail ingredients come with as much baggage as Jägermeister. Most people’s first interaction with the herbal liqueur in the green bottle comes in the form of an icy shot their bro-y friend bought them at a terrible bar or possibly as a bomb, dropped into a pint glass full of red bull. Neither of those offer much inspiration for those who taking their drinking a bit more seriously. But Jäger can add a wonderful complexity and bite to all kinds of cocktails and has a history that goes back decades. We tracked down recipes from a number of elite bartenders to find out how they’re using Jägermeister in ways that will hopefully give it back the reputation it deserves.

Sealed Deal

Created by Ivy Mix of Leyenda

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Jägermeister

1/2 oz. Del Maguey Vida

1/2 oz Fresh Orange Juice

1/4 oz Maple Syrup

1/2 oz Fresh Lemon

Dash Angostura Bitters

Shake all ingredients and strain into a coupe, top with champagne. Garnish with an orange twist.

The Inside Scoop

by The Third Man (Erin Sullivan – Consulting Mixologist)

Ingredients

Spray of yellow chartreuse

2 oz. Jägermeister

4 oz. Root Beer

1 scoop of Vanilla Ice-cream

3 Dashes root beer bitters

Big Piece of Orange Peel

Spray rocks glass with chartreuse. Add chilled Jägermeister and root beer. Add scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. Dash ice cream with root beer bitters. Twist an orange peel around the glass’ rim to express its oils and discard.

Precision Timepiece

by Sother Teague at Amor y Amargo

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Jagermeister

3/4 oz. amaro montenegro

3/4 oz. Aperol

2 dashes of DeGroff's pimento bitters

Stir over plenty of ice strain into a Rocks glass filled with ice. Orange twist.

Province

by Pam Wiznitzer and Josh Mazza at Seamstress NYC

Ingredients

1.5 oz Noilly Ambre Vermouth

.5 oz Benedictine

.5 oz Amontillado Sherry

.25 oz. Cynar

.5 oz. Jägermeister Spice

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

1 dash of Absinthe

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Strain into a cocktail glass with lemon oils expressed.

Seriously Ain’t Fancy

by the Team at The Garrett Bar

Ingredients

3/4 oz. Jägermeister

3/4 oz. Jameson

3/4 oz. blanco tequila

3/4 oz. sweet vermouth

Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass and stir. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass with a Fireball rinse and garnish with an orange twist

Zimmerman Footnotes

by Logan Demmy of Mouton on High

Ingredients

1 oz. Jagermeister Original

1 oz. Casamigos Reposado Tequila

3/4 oz. Pineapple Gum Syrup*

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

1 Dash Hellfire Shrub

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into an Old-Fashioned glass with large cubes.

* - Available at Small Hand Foods

