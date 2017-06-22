The 50 Most Caffeinated Colleges in The US

This piece originally appeared on Time.com.

Millions of students return to campus this week preparing for another year of late nights studying and early-morning classes (or just late nights and no studying).

Who’s struggling the most to stay awake?

Online food delivery company GrubHub, which now serves more than 20 million meals each quarter, analyzed delivery orders sent to more than 100 colleges in 47 states during the 2014-2015 academic year to see which students are ordering the most caffeine. (The company used e-mail addresses ending in .edu to determine which orders came from people associated with college and universities.)

By tallying up the orders that had the highest percentage of coffee drinks, energy drinks and all eye-opening cups in between, the company has crowned Lehigh University, the private school in Bethlehem, Penn., America’s most caffeinated school.

For GrubHub’s complete ranking, see below.

MOST CAFFEINATED COLLEGES

1. Lehigh University

2. Florida State University

3. Hofstra University

4. University of Central Florida

5. Drexel University

6. The College of New Jersey

7. University of Pennsylvania

8. St. Johns University

9. Temple University

10. Villanova University

11. Oswego State University

12. University of Maryland

13. Saint Josephs University

14. The City University of New York

15. West Virginia University

16. Fashion Institute of Technology

17. West Chester University

18. New York University

19. New Jersey Institute of Technology

20. The New School

21. Bowling Green State University

22. Binghamton University

23. Adelphi University

24. Columbia University

25. University at Albany

26. Johnson & Wales University

27. University of Hartford

28. University of Miami

29. The George Washington University

30. University of North Carolina – Greensboro

31. Brown University

32. The College of William & Mary

33. Georgetown University

34. Fordham University

35. George Mason University

36. Kent State

37. Clemson University

38. Loyola University of Maryland

39. University of Buffalo

40. Syracuse University

41. University of Maryland Baltimore County

42. Vanderbilt University

43. Florida International University

44. University of Florida

45. University of South Florida

46. Trinity College

47. DePaul University

48. University of Massachusetts – Boston

49. Princeton University

50. Cornell University

