The 50 Most Caffeinated Colleges in The US

This piece originally appeared on Time.com.
Millions of students return to campus this week preparing for another year of late nights studying and early-morning classes (or just late nights and no studying).
Who’s struggling the most to stay awake?
Online food delivery company GrubHub, which now serves more than 20 million meals each quarter, analyzed delivery orders sent to more than 100 colleges in 47 states during the 2014-2015 academic year to see which students are ordering the most caffeine. (The company used e-mail addresses ending in .edu to determine which orders came from people associated with college and universities.)
By tallying up the orders that had the highest percentage of coffee drinks, energy drinks and all eye-opening cups in between, the company has crowned Lehigh University, the private school in Bethlehem, Penn., America’s most caffeinated school.
For GrubHub’s complete ranking, see below.
MOST CAFFEINATED COLLEGES
1. Lehigh University
2. Florida State University
3. Hofstra University
4. University of Central Florida
5. Drexel University
6. The College of New Jersey
7. University of Pennsylvania
8. St. Johns University
9. Temple University
10. Villanova University
11. Oswego State University
12. University of Maryland
13. Saint Josephs University
14. The City University of New York
15. West Virginia University
16. Fashion Institute of Technology
17. West Chester University
18. New York University
19. New Jersey Institute of Technology
20. The New School
21. Bowling Green State University
22. Binghamton University
23. Adelphi University
24. Columbia University
25. University at Albany
26. Johnson & Wales University
27. University of Hartford
28. University of Miami
29. The George Washington University
30. University of North Carolina – Greensboro
31. Brown University
32. The College of William & Mary
33. Georgetown University
34. Fordham University
35. George Mason University
36. Kent State
37. Clemson University
38. Loyola University of Maryland
39. University of Buffalo
40. Syracuse University
41. University of Maryland Baltimore County
42. Vanderbilt University
43. Florida International University
44. University of Florida
45. University of South Florida
46. Trinity College
47. DePaul University
48. University of Massachusetts – Boston
49. Princeton University
50. Cornell University
