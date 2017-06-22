5 Tricks to Remove a Red Wine Stain

This piece originally appeared on VinePair.com

Wine stains happen to the best of us. That’s just the risk we take for loving red wine so much. Eventually, in the midst of a good time, a little wine is going to spill and we’re going to have to deal with cleaning it up. Have no fear, red wine stains are not as difficult to remove as you might think, especially if you act quickly. Here are some of our favorite red wine stain removal tricks:

The Salt Trick (Especially good for carpets and rugs)

As soon as you stain your carpet with red wine, blot as much of it as you can with a paper towel, and then cover the entire stain with salt until you can’t see the red wine stain anymore. Let the salt soak into the wet stain and then dry. As the salt dries, it should suck up the stain. Then, simply vacuum everything up.

A Mixture of Dawn And Hydrogen Peroxide (Great for clothes)

Mix together equal parts Dawn dishwashing detergent and hydrogen peroxide. Pour the mixture over the wine stain and allow it to soak in. You should see the stain begin to fade almost immediately. After you have allowed the mixture to soak into the stain, launder the clothing normally. This trick works best on light colored clothes, as hydrogen peroxide has a tendency to bleach.

Boiling Water (Great for the tablecloth)

Boil water in a tea kettle. While you’re boiling the water, find a large glass bowl and place it in the sink. Then stretch the portion of the fabric that has the stain on it over bowl and secure it with a rubber band. The fabric should be taut. When the water boils, pour it from a height over a foot above the stain directly on to the fabric. The stain should wash out.

White Vinegar and Laundry Detergent (Another great trick for clothes)

Cover the stain in white vinegar, which neutralizes purple and red pigments. Immediately after applying the vinegar, rub in liquid detergent, then launder in hot water. The stain should lift.

Bleach (For that white shirt you spilled wine on at a wedding)

While we don’t recommended using bleach for all wine stain occurrences, it is your best bet for getting wine out of white fabrics. Simply soak the fabric in bleach for about ten minutes and then launder in hot water. The stain will disappear.

***

If the above tricks don’t seem to work, a chemical product we’ve been told does a great job is Wine Away, it even removes stains that are old and dry, though we’ve never tried it ourselves.

If all else fails, or you seem to encounter more stains than normal, you may want to consider just drinking white wine!

