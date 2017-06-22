5 Hoppy Beer Puns to Celebrate Craft Beer Week

It’s American craft beer week and in case you hadn’t noticed, there is more craft beer than ever before. Even though Americans are buying less beer in general than they were last year, sales of craft brews are up 16%. These beers are great, no doubt about it, but a good name can make a good beer a great beer. Celebrate this week with a punny IPA for yourself.

Hopportunity Knocks, Caldera Brewing, Ashland Oregon

And when hopportunity knocks, you have to answer.

Count Hopula Blood Red IPA, Santan Brewing Company, Chandler, AZ

The king of undead beer.

Hop Nosh - Unita Brewing, Salt Lake City, UT

I know what you're saying, "Hop Nosh? That's not a pun." Well Unita recently changed the name from Hop Notch, which is solid hop wordplay, not to mention they managed to make a great IPA in a a state with the some of the most restrictive beer laws in the country.

Hoptical Illusion, Blue Point Brewing, Patchogue, NY

Like an M.C. Escher painting in a bottle.

Hop Henge Experimental IPA, Deschutes Brewery, Bend, OR

OK, this one is a bit of a stretch as far as puns go, but at 10.6% ABV it could beat you up for saying so.

