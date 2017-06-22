5 Gripping Wines to Drink While Watching the Rectify Marathon This Weekend

Returning for a second season on June 19, SundanceTV's excellent drama Rectify follows the bumpy reintegration of released prisoner Daniel Holden after two decades on death row in Georgia for the grizzly rape and murder of a young girl. DNA evidence undercuts his conviction, but his family and town are divided on his innocence, and audiences are as well. The show is a favorite with critics, and its contemplative brand of suspense makes it gripping to watch. To catch viewers up for Season 2, Sundance will be airing all six original episodes this Sunday, June 15 (and they're available on Netflix, too). If you're sitting down for a marathon of this suspenseful show, you'll need something to drink. Here are five excellent wines that pair with the show's main characters.

Daniel Holden: 1994 R. López de Heredia Viña Tondonia Gran Reserva

Rectify's protagonist is layered, complex and a little hard to pin down, just like this red Rioja. There are plenty of straightforward fruit and floral flavors, but it's also meaty and earthy in a way that invites contemplation. Like Daniel, it was recently released after being put away in the '90s.

Amantha Holden: 2012 Jean Foillard Morgon Côte du Py

Daniel's sister never gave up on the idea that he was innocent, even when he was convicted and sent away to prison. Similarly, producer Jean Foillard never lost hope that the Gamay grape could make great wine, even when its home region of Beaujolais fell into a massive quality slump as industrially produced Nouveau bottlings took over. This Beaujolais has complexity and depth comparable to a red Burgundy that would sell for twice its price.

Ted Talbot, Jr.: 2012 Bogle Petite Sirah

Daniel's step brother displays some qualities that wouldn't be very desirable in a wine, so let's just go with one of his neutral characteristics: boldness. It's hard to beat powerful Petite Sirah in this department. Bogle's bottling is well-priced and reliably tasty.

Tawney Talbot: Niepoort 10 Year Old Tawny Port

Kind, churchgoing Tawney doesn't actually remind us of any wine, but her name sounds quite a bit like one of our favorite styles of port. This delicate, hazelnut-inflected dessert wine is a terrific bargain.

Senator Roland Foulkes: 2012 Selbach-Oster Graacher Domprobst Riesling Spätlese

Senator Foulkes just won't abandon the idea that Daniel is guilty, and the finish on this Riesling is equally persistent. The lemony, mineral-tinged finish might last you until Season 2 begins.

