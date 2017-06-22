5 Classic Cocktails that Should Have Made Google’s Top 10 List

We’re deep into retrospective season, and today Google released its Year in Search so we can all know what everyone in the world has been looking at online—the mostly PG stuff, anyway. And because we know you’re wondering, yes, Kim Kardashian's butt made the list, and we’re very disappointed in all of you. In addition to which celebrity butts generated the most search volume, Google shared the top 10 most-searched cocktails of 2014. And without further ado, here they are.

1. Margarita

2. Martini

3. Sangria

4. Mojito

5. Mimosa

6. Mint Julep

7. Moscow Mule

8. White Russian

9. Long Island Iced Tea

10. Tequila Sunrise

All right, mint juleps are delicious and everyone loves a good mimosa on Sunday morning, but come on people. Everyone knows White Russians should be consumed exclusively during viewings of The Big Lebowski and Long Island Iced Teas are a dumping ground for all the liquor on your shelf. There are some important cocktails that did not make the list, and we humbly request that you all start searching them now to bump out the bottom three on that list.

Old-fashioned

It is flabbergasting that this Cadillac of a cocktail didn’t crack the top 10.

Caipirinha

The mix of sugar, lime and cachaça is deceptively potent and clearly delicious.

Manhattan

People have been mixing rye and vermouth into Manhattans since at least the 1880s. At the very least it should get points for having staying power.

Negroni

Bittersweet and great for sipping in the summer. Great for sipping all year, really.

Daiquiri

We’re talking about classic daiquiris. Not the frozen ones that come from the pull of a handle out of a glorified Slurpee machine.

