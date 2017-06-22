5 Boozy Beverages Hipsters Will Drink Now that They’re Sick of PBR

Like all hipster crazes the sun must set on PBR and it seems that twilight is rapidly approaching. According to a report in CNN Money, Pabst Blue Ribbon’s sales growth declined each of the past five years. “It's not as trendy anymore,” one Brooklyn (where else?) drinker said. “I feel like it hit its peak five or six years ago.”

With PBR on the wane, there’s an opportunity for a new hipster favorite to emerge from the ashes of a forgotten brand. Here are five classic alcoholic beverages we could totally see becoming the next unexpectedly trendy tipple.

Michelob

What: The “super premium” beer (their words) in Anheuser-Busch’s core product line

Why: Since actual premium beer from craft breweries has become incredibly popular over the last decade, the idea that Anheuser-Busch would still try to position Michelob as a superior alternative to Budweiser is almost ironic. But what do hipsters love more than irony? Scarcity. And though Michelob Ultra sales have taken off, classic Michelob has become harder to find. Back in 2011, the brand only sold 140,000 barrels.

Sutter Home White Zinfandel

What: The sweet blush wine that had its own shelf in many suburban fridges in the ‘80s and ‘90s

Why: Plenty of children of the ‘80s and ‘90s remember Sutter Home as the wine of choice for their parent’s dinner parties. The power of nostalgia could be strong enough to bring it back. Oh yeah, and it's currently selling for $6 a bottle on the Sutter Home website. If that doesn't scream out for some hipster attention, nothing does.

Bartles & Jaymes

What: The iconic ‘80s wine color available in a wide variety of ludicrous flavors

Why: If you were alive in the ‘80s, the name Bartles & Jaymes is probably burned into your head thanks to the brand’s unforgettable TV ads featuring two aging gentlemen and the recurring tagline “and we thank you for your support.” Tossing back a Bartles & Jaymes in modern times certainly has a similar cachet as wearing a Donkey Kong T-shirt.

Kronenbourg

What: France’s best-selling beer brand

Why: There is no country in the Western world that red-blooded Americans dislike more than France. And there are few things hipsters dislike more than red-blooded Americans. So why shouldn’t they show those French-hating Americans they don’t care what the rest of the country thinks by making Kronenbourg their go-to brew. Additional irony points because France isn’t even known for beer.

Molson Ice

What: “America’s first ice beer”

Why: Remember the Ice Beer Wars? Sure you do. Back in the early ‘90s, ice beer – beer brewed at extremely cold temperatures, a process that purportedly makes it smoother – seemed like they were as popular as IPAs are today. Every major brand jumped on the ice beer bandwagon. And though ice beer doesn’t get the same sorts of press today, the style is still surprisingly popular: Both Natural Ice and Bud Ice still ranked in the top 20 best-selling beers in America last year. But Molson Ice is the brand that claims to be the first ice beer marketed in America. If hipsters plan on making ice beer cool again, they should start with the original.

