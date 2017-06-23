4 Ice Cream Floats Made With Wine To Transform Your Summer Drinking

In the heat of the summer, you want something sweet and delicious to cool you down. But you also want to kick back and enjoy a cocktail. The team behind Brooklyn Winery just opened up BKW, a new restaurant in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and have created the ultimate boozy summer indulgence: wine ice cream floats. The original is their take on the Spanish drink the Kalimotxo (red wine and cola) and the team have added three other delicious, boozy treats to their roster: Blanc de Blanc with dulce de leche gelato, pinot noir with malted chocolate gelato, and mango gelato served with a dry riesling. Check out how to mix these boozy delights above.

1 1/2 oz mascarpone gelato

2 oz Brooklyn Winery Old Vine Zinfandel

2 oz Boylan's cane cola (or any standard cola)

Apple, Dulce de Leche & Blanc de Blanc

1 1/2 oz dulce de Leche gelato

2 oz Brooklyn Winery Blanc de Blanc

2 oz apple soda

Garnish with slice of apple

Chocolate, Cherry & Pinot Noir

1 1/2 oz cup malted milk chocolate gelato

2 oz Brooklyn Winery Pinot Noir

2 oz black cherry soda

Garnish with a fresh cherry

Orange Mango Riesling