4 Ice Cream Floats Made With Wine To Transform Your Summer Drinking

FWx Editors
June 23, 2017

In the heat of the summer, you want something sweet and delicious to cool you down. But you also want to kick back and enjoy a cocktail. The team behind Brooklyn Winery just opened up BKW, a new restaurant in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and have created the ultimate boozy summer indulgence: wine ice cream floats. The original is their take on the Spanish drink the Kalimotxo (red wine and cola) and the team have added three other delicious, boozy treats to their roster: Blanc de Blanc with dulce de leche gelato, pinot noir with malted chocolate gelato, and mango gelato served with a dry riesling. Check out how to mix these boozy delights above.

Kalimotxo Float

Apple, Dulce de Leche & Blanc de Blanc

  • 1 1/2 oz dulce de Leche gelato
  • 2 oz Brooklyn Winery Blanc de Blanc 
  • 2 oz apple soda
  • Garnish with slice of apple 

Chocolate, Cherry & Pinot Noir

Orange Mango Riesling

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up