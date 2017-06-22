The 4 Anti-Valentine's Day Shots To Drink Now

Of all the holidays on the calendar, Valentine's Day might be the most divisive. People buy and eat anything red or pink, or they think it should be totally abolished. For those who are single, it can be a reminder that you are alone. For those in a relationship, it can be a reminder that sometimes you have to pay 50 percent too much for chocolate lava cake.

For all of those Valentine’s Day haters, these shots can help you express your feelings on Feb. 14.

Each recipe makes two shots: one for your left hand and one for your right.

1. Sour: New York Sour Shot

You are complex, and so are your tastes. You can be sweet but then wickedly sour. And you always have a little red wine in you.

2 ounces Rye whiskey or bourbon

3/4 ounce Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)

1 ounce Fresh lemon juice

1 Egg white (optional)

1/2 ounce Red wine

Add all the ingredients except the wine to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake well and strain into shot glasses. Carefully pour the wine over the back of a spoon so it floats on top of the drink.

Adapted from liquor.com.

2. Bitter: The Blackthorn Shot

A shot for the recently dumped. This potent whiskey shot has a passive-aggressive hint of absinthe.

2 ounces Irish Whiskey

1 ounces Sweet vermouth

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

1 dash Absinthe

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into shot glasses.

Adapted from liquor.com.

You are feeling frisky and a little guarded but would toy with the idea of something adventurous. Throw one back and fire up Tinder.

Ice

3/4 ounce aquavit

3/4 ounce barley shochu

3/4 ounce daiginjo or ginjo sake

1/2 ounce fresh orange juice

1/2 ounce yuzu juice

1/2 teaspoon cane syrup or Simple Syrup

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients and shake well. Strain into shot glasses.

There are a few directions you could go with this one: Take a tequila shot with a side of salty tears or consider this martini-like salve.

Ice

2 ounces vodka

3/4 ounce Lillet Blanc

2 green olives, plus 1/4 ounce brine from the jar

Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add the vodka, Lillet and olive brine and stir well. Strain into shot glasses and garnish each with an olive.

