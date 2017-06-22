This 3-Year-Old Barista Makes Coffee Better Than You

© Nattakun Tangsakul / EyeEm / Getty Images
Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

File this one under freakin' adorable. 

3 year-old Adler Webb has become an internet sensation all over again after a 2015 video of his impressive coffee-making skills has gone viral.

The world's tiniest barista, under the supervision of his father, is seen whipping up a mean cappuccino from start to finish at Fort Collins, CO's Bindle Coffee. And it's beyond cute. Like puppy, baby sloth and micropig levels of cuteness. 

Check out (or re-live) the full clip below. Like your morning cup of joe, it's guaranteed to put a smile on your face. 

 

 

 

