3 Warm Weather Drinks To Help Prolong Summer

This piece originally appeared on NeedSupply.com.

Summer is rolling on and the heat is still a lingering guest. Before we reconnect with fall, we can still revel in the afternoon sun with the company of good friends and libations that help prolong those summertime porch vibes. We visited our friends at Can Can in Richmond, VA and met bartender Jon Wasilewski who served us French-inspired cocktails that are the key ingredient for a memorable gathering.

The Bechet

Named after the most famous jazz saxophonist, Sidney Bechet, this cocktail is smooth and sorrowfully sweet with a distinct jasmine taste. The Bechet combines rum, house-made jasmine syrup, lime juice, jasmine tea concentrate. Shake then pour into a martini glass and garnish with blueberries.

Abeille Noire

Translated to, “Black Bee” this fruit focused drink is pollinated with vodka, blackberry puree, lemon juice and orange bitters. Top with lemon twist and sparkling wine and pour over ice. Ideal if you’re looking for something Sangria related.

Wanderlust

A light and dreamy egg white foam cocktail, this drink is fit for dessert. Combine gin, Strega, pineapple juice, lime juice, vanilla syrup and egg white in shaker and serve up in a chilled martini glass. Spray with Angostura bitters and top with a lime twist.

