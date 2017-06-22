3 Sparkling Cocktails to Sip This Summer

© Carey Jones
Carey Jones and John D. McCarthy
June 22, 2017

Mimosas and Bellinis have long reigned as the bubbly brunchtime cocktails of choice. But sparkling wine adapts itself to so many cocktails; why not branch out a bit? 

For a good sparkling wine cocktail, of course, you'll need to start with a good sparkling wine. Don't use any wine you wouldn't drink on its own; $2 cava will not do your cocktails any favors. On the other hand, there's no need to break out the $60 a bottle Champagne, either. 

We all know that Champagne is delicious, but pricey. Since it can only be made in a certain area if it's labeled "Champagne," the real stuff fetches a real premium. But there are fabulous sparkling whites made all around France, many from the same grapes as Champagne and many of which resemble it a great deal… while going for half the price or even less. 

Today, we're using Coté Mas Cremant de Limoux Blanc Brut (which sounds confusing but just means it's a sparkling, dry white wine made in Limoux. Learn a few vocab words and wine gets a lot easier). It's a great sipper on its own, makes an excellent base for cocktails -- and, at around $13 a bottle, is wallet-friendly enough for a party.  

Easy: Seelbach

First created in Louisville's Seelbach Hotel, this sparkler relies on a base of bourbon (what else, in Kentucky?) with a splash of orange liqueur. The classic has Cointreau, but we're using a dry Curcaco. It's boozier than your standard bubbly cocktail, a great start for an early-evening cocktail party; don't make this by the pitcher and knock 'em back at brunch, if you want to make it to dinner. 

Instructions: Add half an ounce of Curacao (we like Pierre Ferrand) and an ounce of bourbon (such as Buffalo Trace) to a champagne flute. Add a hefty shake of bitters: 7 dashes of Angostura and 7 of Peychauds, if you have 'em. Top it all with 5 ounces of sparkling. 

Intermediate: French 75

Another classic. The herbal bite of gin and fresh blast of lemon are always a good pairing, but especially with the lift of sparkling wine. Any gin-lover will find these easy to drink all night. 

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, pour an ounce of gin (we're big fans of Beefeater), 3/4 ounce of freshly squeezed lemon juice, and half an ounce of simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water). Shake that all up, and strain into a coupe or flute. Top off with two ounces of bubbly.  

Advanced: Garden Sparkler

While this summer sipper takes a bit of labor, in the making of fresh cucumber juice, it's dead simple. You just whiz cucumbers and water through a blender and then strain. Use the cucumber juice day-of, while it retains its vibrant green color. Make it by the pitcher for brunch parties. 

Instructions: First, we're making cucumber juice. Cut up a fresh cucumber, keeping the skin on for color, and drop it into a blender. Add 1/4 cup of water: that's just to help it liquify. Blend it up until totally smooth, and then fine-strain it into a container. Dump the solids; the green liquid is your cucumber juice. 

If you're making a single drink: to a cocktail shaker with ice, add half an ounce of gin (like Beefeater), half an ounce of cucumber juice, half an ounce of fresh lemon juice, and a quarter-ounce of honey syrup (equal parts honey dissolved in hot water). Shake it all up, strain into a wine glass with ice, and top off with four ounces of sparkling wine. 

Or make it by the pitcher: 3 ounces of gin, 3 of fresh lemon, and 3 of cucumber, stirred up with 1.5 ounces of that honey syrup in a pitcher with ice. Top all that off with a full bottle of bubbly and garnish with fresh cucumber slices. 

