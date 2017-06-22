3 Perfect Frozen Margaritas for a Hot Day

In the craft cocktail world, frozen drinks—and frozen margaritas in particular—often don’t get much respect. But the problem with a frozen margarita isn't the drink itself. It's the fact that most of them are made with corn syrup-filled, artificially colored mixes, and—let's be honest—the cheapest tequila you can find. Now, you don't have to break out booze that costs 100 dollars a bottle, but follow our guidelines and see if you can't blend up the best margs you've ever had. The only ingredients: Tons of ice, decent tequila (it should say "100% blue agave" on the label; Pueblo Viejo Blanco is a great value), and these three recipes.

Classic Done Right

Lime, tequila, agave—there's nothing else you need. And really, this recipe is as easy as squeezing a few limes. Just beware: Make one pitcher, and your party guests might have you back at the blender, making refills, all day.

Instructions (Makes 4 servings): To your blender add 4 cups of ice, 8 ounces blanco tequila, 4 ounces fresh-squeezed lime juice, and 1.5 ounces of light agave. Blend it all up until good and frosty. Pour into glasses and garnish with lime wheels.

Cucumber-Jalapeño

Cooling cucumber and spicy jalapeño gives a nice balance to this drink, but take note: When we say to take the seeds out of that pepper, we're not being fussy; leave the seeds in, and this pitcher will end up undrinkably spicy.

Instructions (Makes 4 servings): To your blender add four cups of ice, 8 ounces blanco tequila, 4 ounces fresh-squeezed lime juice, 1.5 ounces of light agave, and half a seedless cucumber. Add one jalapeño pepper, de-stemmed and seeded. Blend it all up. Pour into glasses and garnish with a cucumber slice and jalapeño slice.

Grapefruit - Mezcal

We like good tequila; we love smoky mezcal. When you make this drink with fresh juice and a high-quality spirit like Fidencio Mezcal, it's way too easy to suck down a pitcher. This may be the classiest blender drink you’ll find anywhere.

Instructions (Makes 4 servings): To your blender add 4 cups of ice to your blender. Add 8 ounces mezcal, 4 ounces fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice, and 1.5 ounces of light agave. Add 4 dashes of orange bitters, if you have them. Blend it all up until super-chilled. Pour into glasses and garnish with grapefruit wedges.

