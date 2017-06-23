3 Misconceptions About Juice Cleanses

This is it, the year you finally set aside your skepticism, throw caution to the wind and go on that juice cleanse your hipster friend won't shut up about! Or at least that’s what you can tell him. Actually, that little voice inside your head telling you that cleanses are a bunch of bunk may be worth listening to. As the so-called health conscious among us continue to tout the benefits of only consuming liquids for a week, the folks at SciShow have broken down some of the mythos behind these fad diets.

If you think cleanses actually reboot your metabolism or assist in weight loss, think again. And if you've ever wondered what toxins are, or what's meant by water weight, or if you're really carrying around a bunch of gunk in your intestinal tract, this video will definitely make the way your digestive system works a bit clearer. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for those juice cleanses.

