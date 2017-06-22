This $28 Mimosa Comes Garnished with Caviar and Half a Lobster Tail

The world has its fair share of crazy Bloody Marys stacked sky high with everything from a slice of pizza to an entire New York–style bagel covered in cream cheese and lox. So how does a bar do anything new in a world of Bloody Marys in which everything’s already been done? Switch the drink, of course.

Last week, the Nectar Wine Bar and Ale House in San Antonio unleashed a cocktail that pulls out all the Bloody Mary stops on that other big brunch beverage for boozers, the mimosa. Named the Ultimate Mimosa, the restaurant serves up your otherwise standard mix of orange juice and bubbly in a mason jar garnished with—in order of ridiculousness—fruit, cheese, muffins, smoked salmon, caviar and half a lobster tail.

The San Antonio Express-News described the drink as “a cocktail and a meal in one,” and it damn well should be at a price of $28. But costs aside, the biggest issue for the drink might be its appearance. Since a mimosa doesn’t quite mix with all those extra foods flavor-wise, the garnishes are propped up on sticks, making this cocktail look a bit more like a medical experiment or freaky acupuncture session than a delicious brunch.

Still, when your mimosa comes with half of a lobster tail sticking out if it, you’re not supposed to be worrying about how it looks; you’re supposed to be worrying about who’s bringing the melted butter.

[h/t Grub Street]

Related: The Most Affordable Italian Wines on the Wine List

10 Ways to Fool People into Thinking You Know About Wine

20 Wine Words Most Drinkers Don't Know