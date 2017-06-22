25 Lemonade Recipes to Celebrate Adele and Beyoncé's Friendship

Hello, it's me #friendshipgoals.
In the most heartwarming moment of last night's Grammy Awards, Adele took time from her Best Album acceptance speech to praise Beyoncé and her critically-acclaimed album, Lemonade. While Queen Bey was expected to snag the night's biggest honor, nobody was more shocked by the outcome than Adele.
“I can’t possibly accept this award,” the famously outspoken songstress said. “I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyoncé.”
The feeling was obviously very mutual as an emotional and diamond-clad Beyonce replied "I love you, thank you, I love you."
Whether you agree with the academy's decision or not, there's no denying the depths of their adorable and supportive relationship.
To celebrate girl power and a year of fantastic and empowering music, we've rounded up 25 lemonade recipes to sip on and enjoy. (Until the Beyonce and Adele collaboration we need in our lives is released, of course).
Get your ingredients in formation and check them out below.
1. Classic Lemonade
Water, sugar, lemon juice. There's no messing this one up.
2. Fresh Lemonade
In case your "classic" lemonade isn't fresh enough.
3. Tarragon Lemonade
Adding herbs always makes things a bit more sophisticated.
4. Bangkok Lemonade
And you don't have to travel to Thailand for bitter lemon soda.
5. Tomato Lemonade
This is probably what Beyoncé drinks post-pregnancy. It sounds super healthy.
6. Cajun Lemonade
If you've got hot sauce in your bag, it's going in this drink.
7. Ginger Lemonade
Ginger helps settle a nervous stomach, so Adele could have certainly benefitted from this one.
8. Lemongrass Lemonade
This combination makes entirely too much sense.
9. Lousville Lemonade
Orange you glad we gave you an option with Triple Sec and OJ?
10. Caribbean Lemonade
There's always a good reason to add red wine to anything. Here's another.
11. Mint Lemonade
As refreshing as two powerhouse divas getting along on national television. (Mariah Carey, take note.)
12. Lynchburg Lemonade
Pineapple juice and whiskey? Count us in.
13. Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry and lemonade go together like Bey and bedazzled leotards.
14. Minted Blueberry Lemonade
Blue Ivy's favorite, we assume.
15. Hot Lemonade with Rum
Your new excuse to drink while battling a cold.
16. Lavender Lemonade Mimosa
Sunday brunch just got a lot fancier.
17. Vero Beach Lemonade
The use of Sprite may seem blasphemous to some, but the bourbon more than makes up for it.
18. Smashed Cherry Lemonade
Cheers to the singers' next radio smash!
19. Ginger-Mint Lemonade
Mmm, refreshing.
20. Vodka-Thyme Lemonade
Vodka-thyme lemonade on your mouth like liquor. Like like liquor, like like liquor.
21. Cucumber Lemonade Mocktail
The Grammys may be water under the bridge, but this is water in your glass. A perfect way to stay hydrated.
22. Lemonade Slushies with Mint and Lemon Verbena
When you've told him "boy, bye" and you just want to party with your girls.
23. Roasted Lemon and Bay Leaf Hard Lemonade
For the creative person in your life who claims to understand every scene in Lemonade's visual album.
24. Green Lemonade
Since everything still has to have kale in it.
25. Salt & Pepper Sandwich Cookies with Strawberry Lemonade Jam
You're going to need something to soak up all the liquids. It's always best to keep things thematic.