24 Elite Breweries Declare Their Focus on Sustainability as Well as Great Beer

There are myriad reasons to love the exponentially-growing craft beer movement, and here’s one more for you: The movement’s leaders are attacking the problem of climate change head on. Today, reps from 24 brands signed a Brewery Climate Declaration to share best practices and hopefully lead by example.

The list of signatories includes heavy hitters like Vermont's Alchemist (brewer of Heady Topper, which is regularly considered one of the world’s best beers), Colorado eco-advocate New Belgium and Michigan's Brewery Vivant, which became the first LEED-certified brewery in America in 2012. The treatise also outlines admirable company initiatives—from buying domestic hops to reduce transport emissions to capturing methane in wastewater to burn as power (done by New Belgium and Smuttynose).

If you are looking to green up your drinking, here's the full list of breweries that signed the declaration. And if you want to see the rest of the strategies they employ, you can check them out and sign the declaration yourself here.

1. Aeronaut Brewing Company (MA)

2. The Alchemist (VT)

3. Allagash Brewing Company (ME)

4. Aspen Brewing Company (CO)

5. Brewery Vivant (MI)

6. Buoy Beer Company (OR)

7. Chuckanut Brewery and Kitchen (WA)

8. Deschutes Brewery (OR)

9. Fort George Brewery and Public House (OR)

10. Fremont Brewing Company (WA)

11. Georgetown Brewing Co. (WA)

12. Guinness (Ireland)

13. Hopworks Urban Brewery (OR)

14. Kona Brewing Company (HI)

15. New Belgium Brewing (CO)

16. Ninkasi Brewing Company (OR)

17. Odell Brewing (CO)

18. Redhook Brewery (WA, NH)

19. Rockford Brewing Company (MI)

20. Smuttynose Brewing Company (NH)

21. Snake River Brewing Co. (WY)

22. Standing Stone Brewing Co. (OR)

23. Wet Dog Café & Brewery (OR)

24. Widmer Brothers Brewing (OR)



New Belgium's methane bubble, where they trap gas from their wastewater to use as fuel in the brewery.

