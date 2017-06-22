2 Italian Cocktails You Should Definitely Be Drinking

It’s no secret we’ve got a proclivity for most things Italian. So it should come as no surprise that we’ve recently become drink swigging cheerleaders for a pair of refreshing Italo-liquor cocktail drinks. The first, a quick and easy cocktail made from an herbal, artichoke-derived spirit called Cynar. The second, an ingeniously carefree twist on the age old Negroni.

The cocktails are quick and the ingredients easy to find, so you can enjoy them in a jiff at home or squeeze in a few rounds with some close friends on the terrace before the sun even sets.

The Bitter Giuseppe

First developed in 1952, Cynar is a relatively new liquor. It’s derived primarily from artichoke (Cynara Scolymus, hence the name) and an infusion of 13 other herbs and plants lend to its natural, vegetal taste. If you’re shuddering in terror at the thought of an artichoke-based spirit, then check yourself. The versatile booze pairs happily in orange juice, eggnog, soda pop, and (despite its name) The Bitter Giuseppe.

2 parts Cynar

1 part Martini Bianco

2 Quick dashes of salt

Combine in rocks glass over ice, flavor with fresh lemon juice, garnish with peel, and stir.

Negroni Sbagliato

Legend has it, the Negroni Sbagliato (“messed up negroni”) was born by the hands of a distracted bartender who was either mixing with his eyes closed, or just decided not to care anymore and mixed the classic negroni with prosecco instead of gin. We’re not complaining.

1 part Martini Bianco

1 part Campari

1 part Prosecco

Serve in rocks glass over ice, stir, and garnish with an orange slice

This piece originally appeared on Needsupply.com

Related: The Mighty Michelada

Licorice Love

Espresso: A Brief Overview