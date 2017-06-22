2 Cozy Cocktails that will Warm You Up

© Andrea Mataresse / Need Supply Co.
Jason Donahoe
June 22, 2017

This piece originally appeared on Needsupply.com

Holiday shopping. Holiday travel. Holiday family gatherings. Holiday office parties. Unpredictable holiday weather. It’s all a bit overwhelming, isn’t it? There never seems to be enough time at the end of the year to slow down and reflect, to take care of yourself. In search of a remedy to the holiday madness, we sought out the most logical solution we could think of: a warm drink with a fair amount of booze. We caught up with Shannon Hood of Portrait House in Richmond, VA to nab her recipes for two wintertime cocktails. The first, a minty take on a childhood classic. The second, a no frills southern sipper that will warm your bones back up to room temperature.

Cocoa Verde

Two words: boozy cocoa. Cocoa Verde spins the saccharine memories of childhood winters with a minty, midori-hued flavor profile thanks to the unique addition of Green Chartreuse. It’s easy. It’s sweet. It’s cozy as hell. High brow, fair trade coacoa or throwback instant variety, the choice is yours. 

  • 1/2 oz Green Chartreuse
  • 1 1/2 oz Jim Beam Kentucky Bourbon
  • 7 oz Hot cocoa of choice

Stir ingredients in a mug. Top with whipped cream and crumbled peppermint candy.

Southern Cider

Incorporating actual apple into complex cocktails can be tough. Too many spirits and the distinct apple-ness of the drink gets lost and only the sweetness remains. That leaves two options: fake it with apple-flavored spirits or keep it nice and simple. With year-end relaxation top priority, we opt for the simple solution: Southern Cider.

  • 2 oz Jim Beam Kentucky Bourbon
  • 7 oz Hot apple cider of choice
  • 1 stick of cinnamon
  • Cinnamon and sugar for rim

Run a slice of lemon around the rim of your mug and coat edge in cinnamon and sugar. Stir all ingredients and garnish with cinnamon stick.

