$15,000 Red Burgundy Is The World’s Most Expensive Wine

If you want to get the world’s cheapest wines, head to Trader Joe’s. But if you want to get the world’s most expensive wines, Burgundy is probably your best bet.

Every year, the UK-based website Wine-Searcher puts out its list of the “World’s Top 50 Most Expensive Wines” based on their data culled from nearly 55,000 wine sellers, accounting for more than seven million wines. Amazingly, 40 of the priciest wines came from Burgundy, with the granddaddy of them all being a Grand Cru with an average price of $15,195.

Henri Jayer’s 1985 Richebourg Grand Cru from Cote de Nuit was selling for significantly more than almost every other wine in the Wine-Searcher’s database – nearly $2,000 more than the second most expensive wine (another red Burgundy from Cote de Nuit) and over $10,000 more than the sixth most expensive wine. According to France 24, the bottle earned its prestige based on its winemaker, Henri Jayer, who was “widely considered a visionary in the business who died in 2006 at the age of 84.”

Looking for something a little more affordable Henri Jayer? You can bump down to one of his Premier Crus like the Cros Parantoux, Vosne-Romanee. That red wine from lesser designated terroir ranked third on the most expensive wine’s list, retailing at a much more affordable price of $8,832.

Or just save yourself a lot of cash and get America’s most expensive wine: Stanley Kroenke’s Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon. It’s only $2,884. That’s practically like going to Trader Joe’s.

