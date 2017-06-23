15-Second Cocktail: The New Manhattan

Easy, bold, a Manhattan—whiskey, vermouth, bitters—is the wintry choice for Negroni drinkers. For Italian American boosters and herbal amaro lovers, Molly Cohen, of NYC's Hundred Acres, is currently offering a new take on the Manhattan called the Ellis Island. Watch the above clip to learn how to show off and make the cocktail for friends at home.

The Ellis Island

2 ounces rye whiskey (preferably Rittenhouse)

1 ounce Averna amaro

Dash of orange bitters

Combine all ingredients. Add a few cubes of ice, stir and serve garnished with a cherry.

