15-Second Cocktail: El Shandy Mixes Beer and Mezcal

The shandy—traditionally a one-to-one mix of beer and lemonade or soda—has shed its summer-only reputation. Today's bartenders are riffing on this humble beertail to create delicious cocktails that are as versatile as they are super easy to make. Bartender Matt Fleeger of San Francisco's 15 Romolo invented El Shandy for SF Beer Week this winter. Featuring a measure of smoky mezcal, it's what you'd get if a Michelada was about smoulder instead of spice.

El Shandy

1 ounce mezcal (15 Romolo uses Del Maguey Vida)

.75 ounce lemon juice

.5 ounce simple or demerara syrup

2 dashes celery bitters

Pinch of salt

2 ounces Mexican pilsner

Shake first 5 ingredients over ice. Strain into a glass, top with pilsner, and garnish with a lemon wheel.

