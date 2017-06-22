110-Year-Old Woman Credits Longevity to Miller High Life and Johnnie Walker

Over the weekend, New Jersey resident Agnes Fenton turned 110 years old. Not bad for a woman who once credited her longevity to drinking three beers and a shot of whiskey every day for 70 years.

Fenton was born on August 1, 1905, and throughout the years had jobs like running a restaurant, managing a cafeteria and working as a nanny. But her biggest claim to fame might be a proclamation she made back when she was 105. In a 2010 interview with ABC World News, she said she drank three cans of Miller High Life every day, as well as the occasional “good shot of booze,” with her favorite being Johnnie Walker Blue.

Amazingly, the supercentenarian says she was prescribed her three-beer-a-day habit by a doctor back in 1943. “He said, ‘Agnes, you must drink three Miller High Lifes a day,’” she quoted the doctor as saying. Though my guess is your memory might get a little hazy after 70 years. Especially when you’re drinking three beers every single day.

Unfortunately, Fenton’s unrivalled drinking streak appears to have ended in the ensuing five years since that interview. According to NorthJersey.com, since she doesn’t eat much, her caregivers don’t want her drinking. I guess suspect medical advice from a World War II–era doctor who prescribes beer by the brand isn’t good enough for us modern types!

This time around, Fenton is mainly crediting her longevity to God, saying, “I thank him every morning.” Though, to be fair, I’m pretty sure God created Miller High Life.

