11 Pie and Wine Pairings for Thanksgiving Day

Pairings from Vinepair

Conservatively, by the last course of your Thanksgiving meal we’re guessing you will have consumed somewhere between 3 and 300 drinks—depending on how much you love your family. But just because you’re about to dig into a slice of pumpkin pie doesn’t mean it’s time for coffee or tea just yet. Our friends from Vinepair worked up this helpful graphic for the perfect pie and wine pairings. Print it and tack it up in your kitchen for all your dessert drinking needs.







Illustration from Vinepair.com

Related: 3 Dead-Simple Thanksgiving Day Drinks

The Science Behind a Perfect Pie Crust

6 Essential Wines for Thanksgiving