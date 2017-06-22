Doritos Roulette Are Now Public Enemy #1 in the UK

Doritos Roulette, the snack featuring random ultra-spicy chips mixed in with are more innocently flavored ones, is under fire in the UK after a 14-year-old girl with a breathing problem said she thought she was going to die after eating one.

Like a game of Russian roulette for your taste buds, these bags of Doritos have the occasional super spicy chip mixed in with the rest of the cooler flavored chips. But some feel those hot chips pack too much of a punch – said to be ten times spicier than a jalapeño.

Beth Laybourn, a 14-year-old student in the UK, probably agrees with that statement. She spoke about her harrowing experience with The Sun. “At first it wasn’t that hot,” she said. “We carried on going round and I started sweating and a moment later I felt my throat burning.” That’s when things started to go wrong. “I started retching so I ran to the toilet and was sick. I had four mugs of milk and my throat still wouldn’t stop burning. I couldn’t breathe properly and I really thought I was going to die.”

The attack is especially troubling because Laybourn says she suffers from asthma. “I kept thinking that if it leads to a full-blown asthma attack I could die.”

Due to Laybourn’s experience, her school has banned the snack, and now her story is making international headlines. Doritos immediately went into damage control, though didn’t go so far to say their chips are dangerous. “We were sorry to hear about what happened,” a spokesman told The Sun. “We do warn people to expect a seriously spicy experience with Doritos Roulette and we make this clear on the pack and in our adverts.” He also reminded the paper that the product is labeled as such: “The front of the pack states, ‘Warning: Some of these chips are ultra spicy,’ while we also say they are not recommended for young children.”

It’s the kind of tale that makes you long for the innocent days when kids got their kicks by eating sour Warheads.