Doughnut Raccoon Is Simultaneously Cuter and More Disgusting Than Pizza Rat

Mike Pomranz
June 23, 2017

Earlier this year, Pizza Rat took the world by storm with his YouTube virility. For a while it seemed clear that he would land 2015’s crown as “most notable animal caught trying to steal food.” But hold your horses… Or should I say “hold your raccoons.” (I shouldn’t.) With just a couple days left to go in the year, a challenger has emerged: Doughnut Raccoon!

Presented with little context, yesterday, a YouTuber uploaded a video showing a stealthy raccoon pulling a Mission Impossible-style cat burglar heist of a doughnut… Or should I say “raccoon burglar heist”? (I shouldn’t.)

Here’s the thing: A raccoon stealing a doughnut out of a donut shop is clearly cuter than some filthy rat dragging a dirty slice of pizza down a set of subway stairs. That said, the subway is a rat’s domain, and a slice of pizza is fair game. Though your initial reaction to seeing a raccoon swipe a doughnut is to laugh, let’s ask a bigger question: How the hell does a full-grown raccoon have free reign over an active doughnut shop? Seriously, no one was planning to grab that slice of pizza off the ground; meanwhile, this doughnut shop now has potentially disease-riddled paw prints all over their fritters.

For my money, Doughnut Raccoon is clearly a better video. However, it’s also the only one of the two that some local health department definitely needs to see ASAP.

