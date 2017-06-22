Don’t Eat Eggs? Try this Vegan Spin on Matzo Brei

If you’re vegan, Passover can be a rough time. Cutting all that leavened bread out of your diet and not having the option of eggs or meat? You are basically on a week-long cleanse. While this may be great for the upcoming bathing suit season, chances are you are starving. All the time.

Matzo brei is a staple of Jewish cuisine, and specifically the week of Passover. A dish of fried eggs and matzoh, you may see it take several variants, but eggs are always a central ingredient. However, this recipe for matzo brei, while not an option for strictly observant Jews this Passover, is a great vegan spin on the traditional meal of fried eggs and matzoh.

“Don’t let the Italian last name fool you – my mom is Jewish and I grew up eating her Matzo Brei. This recipe is also flexible to add other vegetables, or leave them out entirely – we add mushrooms and spinach to ours. Some people like their matzo brei sweeter, but I really love the combination of the salty and sweet together. The maple syrup drizzle is the best part!" says Chloe Coscarelli, Chef of by CHLOE. In New York City.

Note: This recipe contains a few ingredients (tofu, yeast) that are not Kosher for Passover – but if you are a vegan who wants to experience the tradition of the holiday and do not adhere to the rules in the ultra-observant sense, this is a great – and delicious – option!*

Ingredients:

5 sheets of plain Matzo (make sure it’s egg-free)

7 ounces silken tofu

1/4 cup almond milk

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast flakes

1 3/4 teaspoons sea salt

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

5 ounces baby spinach

Freshly ground black pepper

Pure maple syrup, for drizzling

Directions:

1. Place the Matzo in a large bowl and roughly break the sheets into halves or quarters using your hands. Fill the bowl with water and let soak for 5-10 minutes, or until Matzo is soggy.

2. Meanwhile, combine tofu, milk, salt, pepper, turmeric, onion powder, and garlic powder in a blender. Process until smooth.

3. In a large nonstick skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat and sauté onions and mushrooms until soft and slightly browned. Season with salt, and add spinach and let cook until wilted.

4. Drain the matzo and add it to the skillet. Add the tofu mixture to the skillet too. Turn the contents of the skillet with a spatula until the Matzo is coated with the tofu mixture. Let cook until lightly browned and crispy on edges. Season with black pepper. Lightly drizzle with maple syrup and serve.

* - If anyone can get tofu shipped in from Australia, there is a brand there called 5 Seasons that rabbis have certified kosher for Passover, but it’s not easily available.