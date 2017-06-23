This DIY Coke Bottle Gummy Is Very Impressive

Plenty of people will be quick to tell you that drinking Coca-Cola is not the healthiest. But what about eating Coca-Cola?

The YouTube channel Morena DIY recently published this video recipe showing how to take a regular bottle of Coke and turn it into a giant edible Coke bottle–shaped gummy. The project is relatively self-explanatory and the final results are visually stunning. Simply add a couple of tablespoons of gelatin to the soda base, use the bottle it came in as a mold, and you’re on your way.

Though I haven’t tried this particular recipe, I have messed around with homemade gummies in the past (specifically, these Lego gummies), and I was surprised at how easy the process was and excellent the results were.

In the end, the only real problem is who the hell wants to eat a giant gummy the size of a Coke bottle? But luckily you don’t have to solve that issue until after you’ve admired how cool it looks. So cool.

[h/t Foodiggity]

Related: FWx Beer Hacks: How to Save a Frozen Beer

Meet the Man Running One of the Best Little Breweries You've Never Heard of

7 Simple Home Storage Hacks that Cost $0