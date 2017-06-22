Dave Grohl and His Red Solo Cup Were the Best Part of the Grammy Awards

There was a lot to love about last night’s Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift OWNING Kanye West during her acceptance speech, Adele plowing through technical difficulties during her performance, Lady Gaga’s touching Bowie tribute. But the best part? Dave Grohl and his red Solo cup.

Even at 47 years old, Dave Grohl is still the “cool kid” of the rock scene—music royalty who can do whatever the heck he wants. And he embraced his inner frat boy by bringing a red Solo cup to the Grammy awards. And holding it. All night. Even when dancing and singing along to the Lionel Richie homage.

Twitter captured some epic images of Grohl showing how he remains the coolest guy at every party.

Night complete. Dave Grohl was singing along with all of us. #GRAMMYs https://t.co/fmr2DGMiwm — Lori Lewis (@lorilewis) February 16, 2016

Dave Grohl. Red Solo cup. Singing along to "All Night Long". Pretty much the best thing I've seen this week #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dUJZvbQcFX — Jasmine Sadry (@JasmineSadry) February 16, 2016

Dave Grohl is the only one that gets to drink from a red cup at the Grammys and make it bad ass pic.twitter.com/GraoknP7G8 — Sierra Rodriguez (@SierraERodrigue) February 16, 2016

Interestingly, Grohl and his red Solo cup have been BFFs for quite a long time. Here’s an image of him cuddling it at a performance six months ago!

We really hope those crazy kids make the big gulp…err…long haul.

Related: Number of the Yeast: The Rise of Heavy Metal Brewers

How to Make Your Own Brain Cake

Chef Whips Up Heavy Metal-Inspired Dishes