The Cutting Board of the Future Does Pretty Much Everything

Even the Swiss Army would be totally jealous of this cutting board. It has all kinds of collapsible and retractable compartments: a waste and chopped food section, so you can immediately discard any trimmings, a storage area for any food waiting to be chopped, and a rack for propping up your recipes, whether they're in a book or on a tablet. You can check the cutting board's other features out at its Kickstarter page.

This incredible piece of kitchen paraphernalia was created by Johannes Schreiter, a professional chef and Joseph Schreiter, a product designer. It's kind of a sequel to their previous design, the Frankfurter Brett, which they called "The First Kitchen Workbench". It was basically the same thing, but a lot bigger, so pretty unwieldy for home use. This model, the Frankfurter Brett Basic, is way more kitchen-friendly.

Right now, the Frankfurter Brett Basic has exceeded its funding goal, earning two and a half times what they asked. You can preorder a basic beech wood version now for €119 (about $125) to arrive in March of 2017. That's €40 less than it's going to cost when the product goes live. From there, the prices go up depending on what kind of wood you want, with the highest price at €209 (about $220) for a walnut cutting board. When you pledge, you can also pay a little more for accessories and get wood oil, a tablet stand, and various lids for the board's containers.