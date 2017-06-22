Craft Beer Festival ‘Collaboration Fest’ Has a Killer Lineup for 2016

The explosion in the US’s brewing scene has also created a cottage industry of beer festivals for new beer makers to show off their wares. In that intoxicating sea of events, it can be hard for any individual festival to stand out, but Denver’s Collaboration Fest, now in its third year, has found a niche by playing host to unique beers conceived and created by multiple breweries working together—highlighting the brotherhood in craft beer we hear so much about.

This year’s event will take place on March 19 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Yes, that’s where the Denver Broncos play. They need a lot of space: the festival has already announced 75 different collaborations from at least 120 breweries – mainly pairing Colorado brewers with others from out of state (Per the festival’s own rules, all collaborations must involve at least one in-state brewery). Look for interesting work from the teams like Oskar Blues and Three Floyds and Crooked Stave and Evil Twin.

What makes the event especially intriguing is that, unlike other festivals where brewers usually just swing by with whatever beer they happen to be promoting at the time, Collaboration Fest features a slew of brews made specifically for the festival and can be hard if not impossible to try anywhere else. It’s like some shady swingers party where all that remains afterwards is a bunch of salacious rumors.

If you’re interested in getting a look into the Collaboration Fest experience, our own Ethan Fixell covered his visit to the event last year. Or if you happen to be in Denver on the 19th, you can buy tickets to attend the event yourself this year. General admission is $50.

Check out the current list of breweries for this year (more are still being added):

