The Composer of the Mister Softee Jingle Has Passed Away at Age 94

The world has lost a lot of music legends recently: David Bowie, Glenn Frey, Prince. And now we add one more name: Les Waas. Though the name might not particularly ring a bell, his biggest hit certainly will—the Mister Softee ice cream truck theme, a song almost certainly imprinted permanently in your brain.

Waas, who passed away on April 19 at the age of 94, originally composed the jingle in 1960 for a Mister Softee’s radio advertisement. But its use on trucks was the biggest head turner, literally, alerting sugar-craving children and annoyed parents everywhere that an ice cream truck was in the vicinity and we should all act accordingly. In his obituary, the New York Times reports that Waas’s jingle still plays on over 650 trucks across 15 states (as well as China).

Possibly the biggest revelation, however, was that the jingle actually has lyrics. For the curious, they were: “The creamiest dreamiest soft ice cream you get from Mister Softee. For a refreshing delight supreme look for Mister Softee.” Alright, sure, he wasn’t Bob Dylan, but when is the last time a Bob Dylan song caused you to run half way down the block for ice cream?