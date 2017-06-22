A Complete Guide to All the Beloved Shows and Movies Set to Make a Comeback

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.com.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That’s the motto that Hollywood has long lived by, and it’s true now more than ever. In the coming months, some of your favorite faces from TV shows and movies of the past are slated to resurface on the small screen. While remakes of classic shows like Full House and a TV version of My Best Friend’s Wedding have been getting plenty of buzz, past cartoon hits like The Powerpuff Girls and The Magic School Bus are also being revamped for today’s high-tech kiddos. And that’s not all: Scroll down for a complete guide to the nine shows and movies coming back this year and next—plus one of your favorite characters getting a reboot, too.

1. GILMORE GIRLS

Where to watch: Netflix, date TBD

The original: Mother-daughter duo Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) were BFFs with each other and the close-knit residents of their town, Stars Hollow, Conn. They were quirky and lovable, and to this day we still dream about stopping by Luke’s Diner for a cup of coffee and a doughnut.

The reboot: There’s been speculation that the show would return ever since the cast reunited at Comic Con back in June. Now, the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is officially on board. She left the series before its final season, but Sherman-Palladino is reportedly ready to give the show another go—and this time, she’ll send the series off the way she had always planned. She’ll do it with four 90-minute episodes, one for each season of the year: fall, winter, spring, and summer.

ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

2. STAR TREK

Where to watch: CBS All Access, 2017

The original: Set in the 23rd century, the original series that aired from 1966 to 1969 followed the trials and tribulations of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise spaceship. Helmed by Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and Dr. Leonard McCoy (DeForest Kelley), the group stumbled upon undiscovered species and strange worlds along their journey.

The reboot: It’s been 50 years since the sci-fi series aired, andit’s being revived to mark the milestone. Expect to see new characters discovering uninhabited civilizations in space.

LORIMAR FILM ENTERTAINMENT / EVERETT COLLECTION

3. FULLER HOUSE

Where to watch: Netflix, 2016

The original: The sitcom about one dad, two uncles, and three daughters ran from 1987 through 1995, but you’d never know how much time has gone by since it still airs in nonstop syndication. This is where catchphrases were born, from Uncle Jesse’s “don’t touch the hair” to Uncle Joey’s “cut it out,” and where we saw our fave family grow up, including the Olsen twins as the adorable Michelle (who may have had the best catchphrase of all: "You got it, dude").

The reboot: If you've been dreaming about the Tanner family returning to your life, well—you got it, dude. In the follow-up series Fuller House, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) returns as the center of the show. Finding herself with two kids and a baby, she invites BFF Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) and younger sis Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) to move in and lend a hand.

RONALD GRANT ARCHIVE / ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

4. CRUEL INTENTIONS

Where to Watch: NBC, date TBD

The original: In the 1999 cult movie by the same name, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Philippe starred as wealthy and manipulative step-siblings Kathryn and Sebastian. The too-close-for-comfort duo ruled Manhattan and their elite private school, until Sebastian fell for the ultimate good girl, Annette (Reese Witherspoon). To this day, we still think about poor Sebastian every time we hear “Bittersweet Symphony” by Oasis.

The reboot: Surprise—Annette was pregnant! That twist wasn't mentioned at the end of the movie, but the rumored TV series reboot will pick up almost two decades after the film’s end and follow the antics of Sebastian and Annette’s love child, 16-year-old Bash Casey.

ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

5. THE X-FILES

Where to watch: FOX, 2016

The original: FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) won us over as the lead investigators of unexplained criminal cases known as the "X-Files" from 1993 to 2002—and they won each other over, too.

The reboot: After taking a 20-plus year break from the paranormal, the two agents are back for a six-episode mini-series. Duchovny and Anderson are reprising their roles as their characters look into an alien abduction in post-9/11 America. Bonus: Funnyman Joel McHale joins the cast to play Tad O’Malley, a news anchor for a conservative online network.

COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

6. THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS 360 DEGREES

Where to watch: Netflix, 2016

The original: The cartoon series that kept kids entertained after school from 1994 through 1997 followed the out-of-this-world lessons of science teacher Ms. Frizzle. She and her students had adventures that took them inside the human body, up to outer space, and down to the ocean floor, to name a few.

The reboot: Get ready to see an updated version of this otherworldly teacher. She and her students are back for 26 episodes based on the original series. But this time around, the gang will be taking on their adventures in a new, innovative high-tech bus.

TRISTAR PICTURES/COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

7. MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING

Where to watch: ABC, date TBD

The original: In the 1997 blockbuster, Julia Roberts starred as Julianne Potter, who made a deal with her childhood best friend Michael that they'd get married if they were still single when they turned 28. After Michael tells Julianne that he's going to marry his 20-year-old girlfriend, Julianne jets from New York to San Francisco to try to break up the wedding. (Spoiler alert: She ultimately holds her peace and lets the happy couple be.)

The reboot: The original film's screenwriters and producer aresaid to be on board for the spin-off series, which will pick up where the movie left off. Not much is known so far, including who will take over Roberts’s part. But if you were dying to know whether or not Julianne ever found true love, now's your chance—she'll be adjusting to life back in New York City with her best friend George (first played by Rupert Everett) in the reboot.

ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

8. THE POWERPUFF GIRLS

Where to watch: Cartoon Network, 2016

The original: The animated series that aired from 1998 to 2005 followed the original #girlsquad, Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles. Using their superpowers to fight crime, they took on any villain or monster that crossed their path—all while maintaining their flawless monochromatic looks.

The reboot: The girls are heading back to Townsville, USA. The modern take on the cartoon shows the trio with a slightly updated look, and they'll sound different, too. This time around, Blossom will be voiced by Amanda Leighton; Bubbles will be voiced by Kristen Li; and Buttercup will be voiced by Natalie Palamides.

ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

9. TWIN PEAKS

Where to watch: Showtime, 2017

The original: When the early '90s crime drama first aired, it followed FBI special agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) to the small fictional Washington town of Twin Peaks. There to solve the murder of a high-school homecoming queen, he got more than he bargained for: deception, deadly dream sequences, and supernatural drama.

The reboot: Twin Peaks is being revived as a limited series, 25 years after the show went off the air. MacLachlan is back in the lead role, and while the reason for his character’s return to the troubled titular town has yet to be revealed, you can count on it to pack plenty of mystery. One thing's for certain: the show's creator, David Lynch, is officially back on board with the new series.

COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

10. GENERAL HOSPITAL'S CHARACTER COMEBACK

Where to watch: ABC, December 2015

The original: General Hospital has been on the air since 1963, but Agent Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) didn’t show up in Port Charles until 1980. He was hoping to find a rare diamond, but the Australian spy turned police commissioner found drama instead. Although he was presumed dead in 1992, Scorpio's body was never found. He returned for a brief stint as a ghostly spirit in 1995, and then was ultimately discovered to be very much alive in 2006. He reappeared a few more times, until he was written off the show in 2014.

The comeback: Yet again, he’s coming back. We don't know just yet what brings Robert Scorpio back to Port Charles—or how long he plans to stay—but we do know that his return will be an epic one.

