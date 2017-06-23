Turn Your Used Coffee Grounds into Adorable New Toys

Rather than throwing out that filter full of coffee grounds, why not turn them into a tiny steamboat? 3Dom USA transforms coffee grounds into spools of filament for 3D printing, giving those grounds new life. Images of the filament in action show smiling cat figurines, a mini Domo figure and more adorable, eco-friendly toys.

3dom, a partnership between 3D printers and experts in the plastics industry, is based in Fargo, North Dakota, and creates sustainable and environmentally friendly filaments for printing. The Wound Up coffee filament is 3dom's collaboration with c2renew, a design company that specializes in just this kind of recycling—taking agricultural byproducts and turning them into something usable.

Tech world hippies c2renew made its other products from hemp fiber, soybean hull and sugar beet pulp. And it's not the first time they've used coffee to make the world a better place. Their c2cup, also 3D-printed out of coffee grounds, is a travel coffee mug that reduces waste while letting you drink your coffee out of coffee.

For those of us who want to populate our world with all coffee, all the time, you can buy 2.2 pounds of Wound Up filament at 3dom's site.

