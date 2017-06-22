Is Clam Soup the Hangover Cure You’ve Been Looking For?

If you’re like me, you’re constantly on the lookout for the latest, most effective hangover cures—and by constantly, I mean most mornings at 8 a.m. If some new claims are to be believed, the answer I’m seeking, like so many other answers in life, might come from Japan.

The Japanese brand Nagatanien has recently started putting their miso soup in pop-top cans. But this isn’t just any miso soup: It’s packed with the power of 70 clams—a perfect antidote from the problems caused by, as the can states, the “alcohol-loving you.” Yup, the cans are specifically labeled to tell you they’ll do a great job fixing your day-after-drinking woes.

Apparently, what makes these 70 clams special is that they, like all clams, contain ornithine, an amino acid touted as a traditional hangover remedy. Allegedly, ornithine can enhance liver function and detoxify harmful substances, “a fact that’s long been known in Japan, where they’ve been eating clams, one of nature’s most abundant sources of the amino acid, to help ease the severity of hangovers for centuries,” says Rocket News 24. Hey, thanks, Japan! Maybe you could have shipped that tip over along with sake bombs?

But if people have known this for centuries, why should we care now? Because Nagatanien has finally made getting clam soup easy, not only by putting it in drinkable cans for the first time, but also by selling it at vending machines and convenience stores. So yes, hungover people in Japan can now grab a self-proclaimed hangover cure out of a vending machine on their way to work. Just make sure to sip discreetly. A can of clam soup is a dead giveaway that you partied too hard the night before.

