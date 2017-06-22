Chipotle's New Online Game Hopes to Teach You To Eat Better

Chipotle has built much of their burrito empire on the idea that eaters should know what exactly is in their food. So committed to that idea is the chain, that they are trying to make the learning experience fun and interactive with an online game. Friend or Faux let users learn more about the ingredients that make up the entire menu at Chipotle.

Many fast food companies have announced the removal of not-so-natural ingredients from their menu. For instance, Panera just recently announced a list of 150 ingredients that they are removing from their food. Although Chipotle would probably brag that they only used 68 ingredients across their entire menu to start with. "What you are seeing right now are a lot food companies making big proclamations about moving away from artificial ingredients. But these ingredients are only artificial colors and flavors which account for very little of additives in food," says Chris Arnold, Communications Director at Chipotle."There are so many unrecognizable ingredients in what we eat and we want people to make better choices."

The online game is aimed at educating people what is in the food that they are eating. You can pick from a selection of menu items, all of which are either on the menu at Chipotle or some other (unnamed) fast food establishment. The site doesn't specify the exact restaurant that it is comparing to, but they took a general composite of what you would get if you, say, ordered a burger at McDonalds or fries at Burger King.

If demonstrating the quality and simplicity of their ingredients isn't enough to get you to play the game, Chipotle is offering fun incentives like a learn and earn program where users who participate in the mobile ingredient comparison will receive a buy-one-get-one mobile offer or a chance to win free Burritos for a year. Although chances are that prize would last us about a month.

Play here starting July 21st.

Related: Chipotle Pulls Plug on Pork in Third Location

Chipotle Says Hell No to GMOS

Chipotle's Secret Guacamole Recipes Is Not So Secret